Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,729 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,860. This trade represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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