Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,863,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837,732 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,581,000 after buying an additional 6,837,301 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,576,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,178,000 after buying an additional 786,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,892,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,747,000 after buying an additional 1,109,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,451,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,313,000 after buying an additional 1,065,415 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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