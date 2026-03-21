Comparing National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) & The Competition

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare National Storage Affiliates Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility & Risk

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 1 12 0 0 1.92 National Storage Affiliates Trust Competitors 2340 7925 8319 289 2.35

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus price target of $33.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.38%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 16.22%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 330.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.9% and pay out 317.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $752.93 million $73.78 million 53.74 National Storage Affiliates Trust Competitors $1.58 billion $213.38 million 28.36

National Storage Affiliates Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. National Storage Affiliates Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 9.80% 5.81% 1.43% National Storage Affiliates Trust Competitors 0.15% 1.34% 0.84%

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust competitors beat National Storage Affiliates Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

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