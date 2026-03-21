Delek US (NYSE:DK) Director William Finnerty Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director William Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,289.50. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delek US Stock Down 1.0%

DK opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 0.75. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $46.81.

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Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on DK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,743,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,296,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delek US by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,286,000 after buying an additional 87,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,300,000 after buying an additional 403,059 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,460,000 after buying an additional 425,896 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

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Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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