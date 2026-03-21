Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CEO Claire Mazumdar Sells 6,499 Shares of Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $122,441.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 339,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,145.28. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Claire Mazumdar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Claire Mazumdar sold 6,905 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $129,675.90.

On Friday, March 20th, Claire Mazumdar sold 1,596 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $30,244.20.

On Monday, March 9th, Claire Mazumdar sold 36,766 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $704,804.22.

On Friday, March 6th, Claire Mazumdar sold 3,817 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $71,568.75.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Claire Mazumdar sold 2,631 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $49,278.63.

On Thursday, March 5th, Claire Mazumdar sold 1,786 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $33,469.64.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

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Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

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