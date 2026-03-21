Hyperliquid 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $228.00 Million (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Hyperliquid has a total market cap of $13.34 billion and approximately $228.00 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperliquid token can currently be bought for about $39.96 or 0.00056438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,732.36 or 0.99893906 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hyperliquid Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 956,844,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 956,848,090.36238755 with 256,798,280.62998737 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 39.49613614 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $317,325,041.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperliquid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperliquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

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