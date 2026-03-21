Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $21.51 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 181.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.33% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,116 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,117,000 after purchasing an additional 940,138 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,561,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,913,000 after purchasing an additional 889,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $56,894,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.0%

TMHC stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.58.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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