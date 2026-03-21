Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04, reports. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $236.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.11 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Torrid’s conference call:

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Torrid reached the top end of its fiscal 2025 net sales outlook at $1.0 billion and exceeded adjusted EBITDA expectations, reporting $63.6 million for the year.

and exceeded adjusted EBITDA expectations, reporting for the year. The company completed 151 store closures in 2025 (about 85% of the planned optimization), realizing roughly $18.5 million in operating expense savings in 2025 and expecting an additional ~ $40 million of annualized savings in 2026, improving SG&A leverage.

in operating expense savings in 2025 and expecting an additional ~ of annualized savings in 2026, improving SG&A leverage. Q4 net sales fell to $236.2 million (comps -10%), with Q4 adjusted EBITDA of only $5.1 million and a net loss of $8.1 million; fiscal 2026 guidance of $940–960 million in sales indicates near?term revenue pressure versus 2025.

(comps -10%), with Q4 adjusted EBITDA of only and a net loss of $8.1 million; fiscal 2026 guidance of in sales indicates near?term revenue pressure versus 2025. Management is prioritizing customer?file growth in 2026—reactivating ~ 7 million lapsed customers via owned channels, expanding opening price?point assortments (~30% of assortment) and scaling sub?brands that grew to >$70M in 2025 and are targeted at ~ $110M in 2026.

lapsed customers via owned channels, expanding opening price?point assortments (~30% of assortment) and scaling sub?brands that grew to >$70M in 2025 and are targeted at ~ in 2026. Footwear was successfully reintroduced after a pause that dragged comps (460 bps in Q4); management expects footwear to be a front?half headwind but to contribute positively to sales and margins in the back half of 2026 as inventory and sourcing normalize.

Torrid Trading Up 30.2%

NYSE CURV opened at $1.63 on Friday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Key Torrid News

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Torrid by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Torrid by 985.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Torrid this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.01 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Torrid in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $1.50 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.44.

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Torrid Company Profile

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Torrid, trading under the ticker CURV on the New York Stock Exchange, is a specialty retailer focused on plus-size women’s fashion. Established in 2001 as a division of Hot Topic, Torrid has built its reputation on offering trend-driven apparel and accessories designed specifically for women who wear size 10 to 30. The company’s product assortment spans casual wear, denim, activewear, intimates, footwear, and fashion?forward accessories, catering to a demographic that has historically been underserved by mainstream retailers.

Over the years, Torrid has expanded from its early mall?based store footprint to become a multichannel business.

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