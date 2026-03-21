Komodo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $182.27 Thousand (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $2.47 million and $182.27 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00330467 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,253,523 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains. Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate. Telegram, Discord, YouTube, Reddit, Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

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