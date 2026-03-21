Ergo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $157.14 Thousand (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $24.09 million and $157.14 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,702.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.02 or 0.00661954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.85 or 0.00493408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00079261 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00330467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00011912 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 83,007,840 coins and its circulating supply is 83,008,044 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)Telegram, Discord, YoutubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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