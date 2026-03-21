SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG is Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,690,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,421 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 8.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $393,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $469,042,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,425 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,685.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,573,000 after purchasing an additional 847,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,764,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 689,473 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $98.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

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