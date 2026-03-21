Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.21. Gold Royalty shares last traded at $3.2440, with a volume of 2,008,513 shares traded.

Gold Royalty News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gold Royalty this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Company reported record annual revenue and operating cash flows for 2025 and issued a strong growth outlook through 2030, supporting longer?term upside. PR Newswire Release

Company reported record annual revenue and operating cash flows for 2025 and issued a strong growth outlook through 2030, supporting longer?term upside. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an aggressive operational growth path, including a ~62% gold-equivalent ounce growth target for 2026 and an expanding cash-generating asset base — news that can lift forward production and royalty cash flow expectations. Seeking Alpha

Management outlined an aggressive operational growth path, including a ~62% gold-equivalent ounce growth target for 2026 and an expanding cash-generating asset base — news that can lift forward production and royalty cash flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat consensus ($5.21M vs $4.85M), a short-term fundamental beat that supports the growth narrative. Conference call materials and slides were released for investor review. MarketBeat — Earnings / Call

Q4 revenue beat consensus ($5.21M vs $4.85M), a short-term fundamental beat that supports the growth narrative. Conference call materials and slides were released for investor review. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its price target from $7.00 to $6.75 but kept a “Buy” rating, implying significant upside remains (per the firm) despite the modest cut. Benzinga

HC Wainwright trimmed its price target from $7.00 to $6.75 but kept a “Buy” rating, implying significant upside remains (per the firm) despite the modest cut. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and analyst summaries were published across outlets (MSN, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, TipRanks), giving investors more detail to model growth and cash flow timing. MSN Transcript

Full earnings call transcripts and analyst summaries were published across outlets (MSN, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, TipRanks), giving investors more detail to model growth and cash flow timing. Negative Sentiment: Net loss persisted in Q4 despite record revenue; company reported ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, negative net margin (~44%) and negative ROE, keeping profitability concerns front-and-center. The Deep Dive

Net loss persisted in Q4 despite record revenue; company reported ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, negative net margin (~44%) and negative ROE, keeping profitability concerns front-and-center. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and valuation pressures: GROY is trading below its 50?day ($4.44) and 200?day ($4.05) moving averages, has a negative P/E, and the market is pricing in ongoing near-term losses — factors that can amplify selling on mixed news. MarketBeat — Price / Stats

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $692.97 million, a PE ratio of -157.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth about $3,014,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 513,636 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Gold Royalty by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 377,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 314,170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Gold Royalty by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 177,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 127,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,928,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm’s diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development?stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

Further Reading

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