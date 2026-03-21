Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.75% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

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