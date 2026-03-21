TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 99,606 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,606 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 55,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,348,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 817,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,347,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
iShares Gold Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical safe-haven bids are intermittently supporting gold amid Middle East tensions, providing short-lived demand that could limit losses for IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: XAU Reversal vs. XAG Slump – Trend Shift Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Structural demand stories (tokenization and institutional infrastructure) support longer-term upside for gold-backed products like IAU. World Gold Council building shared infrastructure to support $5 billion tokenized gold market
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. policy moves to diversify precious-metals vault networks could change logistics/custody dynamics for ETFs but are unlikely to immediately move prices. Proposed U.S. federal legislation looks to diversify precious metals vault network
- Neutral Sentiment: Strong retail/household demand in markets like India (gold loans, household holdings) underpins long-term physical demand but doesn’t offset short-term financial-market flows. Inside India newsletter: Gold loans are thriving in India — and attracting global investors
- Negative Sentiment: Gold posted its largest weekly drop in years as inflation expectations and dimmed rate-cut hopes pressured prices—key driver of IAU weakness. Gold sees biggest weekly loss in six years, faces more downside as inflation threat sidelines central banks
- Negative Sentiment: Rising U.S. Treasury yields and firmer dollar (partly oil?driven) have been cited repeatedly as the proximate cause of the sell-off, reducing gold’s appeal and pressuring IAU. Gold Edges Lower on Inflation Concerns, Dimmed Fed Rate-Cut Hopes
- Negative Sentiment: Technical breaks near key support levels raise the risk of a deeper correction; technical analysts warn a breakdown could push prices toward lower targets, increasing downside risk for IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Support Breakdown Risks Deeper Correction
- Negative Sentiment: Market-wide liquidation erased trillions from precious?metals market value this week and miners/related ETFs have slid, reflecting flow-through to gold ETFs like IAU. $3 Trillion Sell-Off In Gold And Silver Signals A Retracement Ahead Of Next Bull Run
- Negative Sentiment: Gold pulled back from recent record highs (back below the $5,000/oz peak), highlighting profit-taking and mean-reversion risk for IAU holders. Gold Back Under $5,000 – Is This the Best ETF to Buy for Its Next Run Higher?
iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 3.1%
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
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