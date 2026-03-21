TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 99,606 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,606 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 55,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,348,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 817,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,347,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $104.40.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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