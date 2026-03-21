Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $251.71 Thousand

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Nano has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $63.91 million and approximately $251.71 thousand worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,702.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.02 or 0.00661954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.85 or 0.00493408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00079261 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00330467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00011912 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedInThe official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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