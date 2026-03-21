Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$40.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -139.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.29. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of C$26.56 and a 1 year high of C$52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

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About Brookfield Business Partners

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Further Reading

Brookfield Business Partners LP is a business services and industrials company. It focused on operating businesses that are either low-cost producers and benefit from high barriers to entry. The company’s operating segment includes Business services; Infrastructure services; Industrials and Corporate and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Business Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in the United States of America; Europe; Australia; Canada; Brazil; Mexico and Other Countries.

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