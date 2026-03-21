8,609 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Bought by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $90.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.71.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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