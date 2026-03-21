Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $33,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $158,090,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,248,000 after buying an additional 102,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after buying an additional 85,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,378,000 after buying an additional 220,687 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.9%

XMHQ opened at $100.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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