Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $151,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7%

VO stock opened at $285.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $307.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

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