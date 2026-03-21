MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,048 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 313,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $72.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Further Reading

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