Buzzi (BZZUY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $2.7392 billion for the quarter.

Buzzi Price Performance

Shares of BZZUY stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Get Buzzi alerts:

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:BZZUY, is an international manufacturer and distributor of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates. Headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy, the company operates integrated production facilities that supply key construction markets. Its primary activities encompass quarrying, cement production, concrete batching and logistics for building materials, serving both commercial and infrastructure projects.

With a broad geographic footprint, Buzzi Unicem maintains operations across Western and Eastern Europe, North America and select markets in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.