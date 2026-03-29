Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Declines By 47.1%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the February 26th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,475.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Down 13.5%

Shares of DFILF stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

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About DFI Retail Group

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DFI Retail Group is a pan-Asian retailer operating a diversified portfolio of supermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty outlets, and home furnishings businesses. Formerly known as Dairy Farm International, the company traces its roots to Hong Kong in the 19th century and today is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group. DFI Retail Group’s ordinary shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American depositary receipts trade over-the-counter in the United States under the symbol DFILF.

The company’s supermarket and hypermarket division comprises a range of household names, including Wellcome and Market Place by Jasons in Hong Kong, Giant and Mercató in Southeast Asia, Cold Storage in Malaysia and Singapore, as well as Hero Market in Indonesia.

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