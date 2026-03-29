Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Declines By 46.9%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,649,429 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 26th total of 20,058,381 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152,134.7 days.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

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Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

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Kuaishou Technology is a leading social media and technology company best known for its short-form video and live-streaming platforms. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, the company operates a suite of mobile applications that enable users to create, share and interact through user-generated video content. Over the years, Kuaishou has expanded its offerings to include live commerce features, allowing content creators to sell products directly during live broadcasts and fostering a vibrant ecosystem of merchants, influencers and viewers.

The company’s flagship app serves hundreds of millions of daily active users primarily in Mainland China, where it competes with other major short-video platforms.

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