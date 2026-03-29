Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,012 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the February 26th total of 24,712 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Price Performance

NNFTF opened at C$0.43 on Friday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 12-month low of C$0.43 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47.

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Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile

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Nanofilm Technologies International is a Singapore-based provider of advanced surface engineering and thin-film coating solutions. Founded in 1999, the company develops and manufactures nanoscale films that improve the performance and durability of substrates such as glass, metal and plastics. Its proprietary platform employs techniques including plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD) and sol-gel chemistry to deliver tailored functionalities such as anti-scratch, anti-fog, hydrophobic, oleophobic and anti-microbial properties.

The company’s product suite addresses a diverse range of end markets, including consumer electronics, optics, healthcare packaging, automotive components and building materials.

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