WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Purchases 34,650 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 916.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,536,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,643,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,567,483,000 after buying an additional 313,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Netflix

TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Netflix Stock Surges After Walking Away From Warner Deal

Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi?year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Netflix, Warner Music deal

Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi?year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Positive Sentiment: Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K?pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Netflix sees more prospects for live events

Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K?pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Neutral Sentiment: New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Netflix FTX series

New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Subscriber growth stalls

Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Negative Sentiment: Volatility & valuation questions: commentary and headlines show recent big swings (both rallies and pullbacks), with some analysts highlighting mixed signals on valuation and the stock falling more steeply than the market on certain days — this keeps risk premia elevated. Netflix falls more steeply than market

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore started coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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