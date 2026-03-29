Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB) to Issue $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.2182 per share by the bank on Monday, April 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Grupo Cibest has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Grupo Cibest has a dividend payout ratio of 71.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Cibest to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

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Grupo Cibest Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CIB stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 325,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Grupo Cibest has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83.

About Grupo Cibest

Bancolombia SA (NYSE: CIB) is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia’s product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

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