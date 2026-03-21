VERITY Wealth Advisors Invests $759,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 583,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,197 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,662,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,550,000.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $80.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Further Reading

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