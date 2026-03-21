Cigna Group $CI Stock Holdings Boosted by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cigna Group makes up 4.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $30,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 422,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $121,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,016.8% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,091,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $262.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.70.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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