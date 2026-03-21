Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Announces Earnings Results

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49), FiscalAI reports.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $1.66 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.79.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, CEO Peter Blume-Jensen purchased 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,095,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,895.28. The trade was a 2.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 67,832 shares of company stock valued at $114,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

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More Acrivon Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Acrivon Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised multiple 2026–2030 EPS estimates (small upward revisions to Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2030) and reaffirmed a “Buy” rating with a $19 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside potential.

HC Wainwright raised multiple 2026–2030 EPS estimates (small upward revisions to Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2030) and reaffirmed a “Buy” rating with a $19 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Acrivon highlighted positive ACR?368 Phase 2b data (confirmed overall response rate ~52% in serous endometrial cancer) and released fourth?quarter/full?year 2025 results — clinical progress that can drive long?term valuation if followed by confirmatory data. Acrivon Reports Q4 & Full?Year 2025 Results and Highlights

Acrivon highlighted positive ACR?368 Phase 2b data (confirmed overall response rate ~52% in serous endometrial cancer) and released fourth?quarter/full?year 2025 results — clinical progress that can drive long?term valuation if followed by confirmatory data. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 reported EPS of ($0.49) matched Street estimates — the results were in line with expectations, so there was no earnings surprise to drive price higher or lower. Press Release — Q4 & FY2025 Results (PDF)

Q4 reported EPS of ($0.49) matched Street estimates — the results were in line with expectations, so there was no earnings surprise to drive price higher or lower. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest notices in the feed show zero shares reported (with inconsistent/NaN changes) — the data appears unreliable and currently provides no clear signal about bearish positioning.

Short?interest notices in the feed show zero shares reported (with inconsistent/NaN changes) — the data appears unreliable and currently provides no clear signal about bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Despite analyst optimism, consensus and company guidance show continued multi?year losses (FY2026 consensus around ($2.49) EPS) and a small market cap (~$52M), leaving the stock sensitive to clinical setbacks, dilution, or funding risk — factors that likely contributed to the share decline.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of stapled peptide therapeutics for the treatment of RAS-driven cancers. Its proprietary platform is designed to enhance the stability, cell permeability and target specificity of peptide molecules, enabling the disruption of protein–protein interactions that are traditionally challenging to inhibit with small-molecule drugs or biologics.

The company’s lead development candidate is a hydrocarbon-stapled peptide selectively targeting the KRAS G12C mutation, currently in early clinical trials.

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