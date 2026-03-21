Pollux Coin Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $362.13 thousand and approximately $8.86 thousand worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.38 or 0.99771631 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 42,902,553 coins and its circulating supply is 42,902,489 coins. The Reddit community for Pollux Coin is https://reddit.com/r/polluxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxchain.com. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxdao. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 42,902,249.099833. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.0088154 USD and is up 24.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,884.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.