Marotta Asset Management Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.54% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,833.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 380,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 42,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000.

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Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $29.21.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

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