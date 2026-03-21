Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 24,267 shares.The stock last traded at $41.3450 and had previously closed at $41.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Wealth Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BNT

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 169.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.