Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 777,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 556,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,727,000 after purchasing an additional 184,520 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,244,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,460,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,250,000 after buying an additional 163,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,711,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.94.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $280.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $299.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

More Cheniere Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical supply shock: Missile strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan have taken roughly 12.8 million tonnes of LNG offline and could take years to repair, tightening global LNG supply and lifting prices — a direct demand tailwind for U.S. exporters like Cheniere. Article Title

Geopolitical supply shock: Missile strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan have taken roughly 12.8 million tonnes of LNG offline and could take years to repair, tightening global LNG supply and lifting prices — a direct demand tailwind for U.S. exporters like Cheniere. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher target: Bank of America raised its price target to $322 and reiterated a Buy, giving additional analyst support to the rally and signaling ~15% upside vs. recent levels. Article Title

Analyst upgrade and higher target: Bank of America raised its price target to $322 and reiterated a Buy, giving additional analyst support to the rally and signaling ~15% upside vs. recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Long?term contract wins and demand headlines: Announcements of increased orders (e.g., from Thailand) and coverage highlighting U.S. exporters benefiting from the Ras Laffan damage helped push LNG toward record highs and underpin longer?term revenue visibility. Article Title

Long?term contract wins and demand headlines: Announcements of increased orders (e.g., from Thailand) and coverage highlighting U.S. exporters benefiting from the Ras Laffan damage helped push LNG toward record highs and underpin longer?term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and options activity: Heavy call buying and intraday moves to all?time highs signaled strong speculative and institutional demand, amplifying short?term upside pressure. Article Title

Momentum and options activity: Heavy call buying and intraday moves to all?time highs signaled strong speculative and institutional demand, amplifying short?term upside pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Debt financing completed: Cheniere closed a private senior notes offering (~$1.75B total disclosed across filings), which raises liquidity for operations/expansion but also increases leverage and interest obligations. Investors weigh use of proceeds vs. higher debt service. Article Title

Debt financing completed: Cheniere closed a private senior notes offering (~$1.75B total disclosed across filings), which raises liquidity for operations/expansion but also increases leverage and interest obligations. Investors weigh use of proceeds vs. higher debt service. Neutral Sentiment: Market?wide energy rally context: Broader crude and energy market volatility (Brent/WTI surges tied to Middle East tensions) is supporting the sector, not just LNG names — means Cheniere’s move is partly macro-driven. Article Title

Market?wide energy rally context: Broader crude and energy market volatility (Brent/WTI surges tied to Middle East tensions) is supporting the sector, not just LNG names — means Cheniere’s move is partly macro-driven. Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking / overbought warnings: After a sharp run to record highs, technical indicators and commentary flagged LNG as overbought; some investors are trimming positions, helping push the stock down today. Article Title

Short?term profit?taking / overbought warnings: After a sharp run to record highs, technical indicators and commentary flagged LNG as overbought; some investors are trimming positions, helping push the stock down today. Negative Sentiment: Fund reallocation / selling pressure: Coverage noting a significant slide and fund commentary (TimesSquare letter referenced) suggests some institutional rebalancing or headline-driven selling contributed to earlier volatility. Article Title

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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