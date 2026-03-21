Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT is Marotta Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

Marotta Asset Management decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 3.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $269.03 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $298.61. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

Further Reading

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