St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,143 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $222.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $250.65.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.