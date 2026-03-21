iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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