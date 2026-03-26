OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) CEO Buys $94,639.00 in Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton bought 32,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $94,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,190,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,260.82. The trade was a 1.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Manner Carrie Eglinton also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Manner Carrie Eglinton purchased 22,022 shares of OraSure Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $66,066.00.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $217.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.88. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 59.76%.The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 73.4% in the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,748,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 1,586,488 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,229,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 581,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 71.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,112,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 878,151 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,099,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 234,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 112,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

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About OraSure Technologies

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OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company’s flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

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