Insider Selling: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Sells $582,330.00 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) Director Philip Wagenheim sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $582,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 341,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,685.55. This trade represents a 7.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Philip Wagenheim also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Philip Wagenheim sold 36,800 shares of Immunome stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $753,296.00.

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%. Analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Immunome from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Immunome from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Immunome from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immunome

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 3,513.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 592,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 642.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 94,627 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 40.5% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 162,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 46,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunome

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Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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