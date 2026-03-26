JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III $IPCX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,659,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.82% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPCX. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $14,098,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,833,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,042 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,552,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPCX opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III

(Free Report)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: IPCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank?check company, that is organized to raise capital through a public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, capital stock exchange, asset purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. As a SPAC, it does not operate a conventional operating business; instead, its principal objective is to identify and combine with one or more operating businesses that will become publicly listed through the transaction.

Like many SPACs, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

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