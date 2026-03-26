Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,573.6667.

Several research firms recently commented on FIX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,467.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,305.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,046.70. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $1,500.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total transaction of $12,717,028.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrence Reed sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.33, for a total value of $1,559,420.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,033.22. This represents a 28.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,367,000 after buying an additional 375,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,454,000 after acquiring an additional 73,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,883,000 after acquiring an additional 184,362 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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