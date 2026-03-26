City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) Receives $134.50 Average PT from Brokerages

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of City from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of City in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd.

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City Stock Performance

CHCO stock opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. City has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.11). City had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that City will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $159,795.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,697.72. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 553 shares of company stock valued at $64,082. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of City by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71,436 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of City by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 77,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of City by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company’s product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

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