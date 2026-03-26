PBF Energy Inc. $PBF Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482,748 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of PBF Energy worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 261.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $50,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,996,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,686,656.58. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,328,600 shares of company stock worth $343,335,936. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

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PBF Energy Stock Down 1.5%

PBF stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.83%.

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PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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