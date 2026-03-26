Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Major Shareholder Buys $1,184,000.00 in Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. Framework purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 952,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,188,435.20. The trade was a 4.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Iv L.P. Framework also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework acquired 53,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $1,509,440.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework acquired 25,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $738,750.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework bought 29,494 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.28.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework bought 21,598 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $858,088.54.

On Monday, March 9th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework purchased 10,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.46 per share, with a total value of $354,600.00.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BETR opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $94.06.

Key Better Home & Finance News

Positive Sentiment: Large insider accumulation by the CEO: Vishal Garg increased his stake with a 10,600-share purchase (Mar. 23 at about $29.49) and an additional 2,217-share buy (Mar. 25 at about $29.90), signaling management confidence in the business. SEC Form 4 (Mar 23 purchase) SEC Form 4 (Mar 25 purchase)

Large insider accumulation by the CEO: Vishal Garg increased his stake with a 10,600-share purchase (Mar. 23 at about $29.49) and an additional 2,217-share buy (Mar. 25 at about $29.90), signaling management confidence in the business. Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder accumulation: Ventures Iv L.P. Framework bought 40,000 shares at roughly $29.60 (part of multiple purchases in March), a large-scale vote of confidence from an insider investor that can support the stock. InsiderTrades: Major Shareholder Buys

Major shareholder accumulation: Ventures Iv L.P. Framework bought 40,000 shares at roughly $29.60 (part of multiple purchases in March), a large-scale vote of confidence from an insider investor that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Business development: Better announced a partnership with HighTechLending to expand access to EquitySelect™ HELOC through Better’s retail channel (NEO Home Loans), which could increase origination volume and diversify fee income if adoption scales. PR Newswire: HighTechLending Partnership

Business development: Better announced a partnership with HighTechLending to expand access to EquitySelect™ HELOC through Better’s retail channel (NEO Home Loans), which could increase origination volume and diversify fee income if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Corporate governance update: The board elected Hugh R. Frater to the audit committee, adding independent oversight that investors typically view positively for financial controls and credibility. TipRanks: Board Addition

Corporate governance update: The board elected Hugh R. Frater to the audit committee, adding independent oversight that investors typically view positively for financial controls and credibility. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest and trading context: Recent short-interest reports are showing effectively zero days-to-cover (data appears anomalous), and today’s volume was below the stock’s average—both suggest limited short-pressure but also that moves may be driven by a few large trades rather than broad market conviction.

Short interest and trading context: Recent short-interest reports are showing effectively zero days-to-cover (data appears anomalous), and today’s volume was below the stock’s average—both suggest limited short-pressure but also that moves may be driven by a few large trades rather than broad market conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and valuation backdrop: Coverage remains mixed (consensus “Hold” with a ~$40 target per MarketBeat), and the stock trades below its 200-day moving average—meaning upside depends on sustained operational results and scaling of originations.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Here are the key news stories impacting Better Home & Finance this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BETR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Better Home & Finance by 42.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on BETR

About Better Home & Finance

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Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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