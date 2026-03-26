Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $7,928,390.88 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 44,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $7,928,390.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,064,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,447,969.56. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 23,179 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $4,170,597.47.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.18, for a total transaction of $9,809,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $9,233,500.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $8,862,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $8,315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $10,077,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $215,339.88.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $2,259,600.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,917 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $657,970.40.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $209.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vicor by 1,542.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vicor by 1,921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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