Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.4375.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $301.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,270.92. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total transaction of $11,160,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 178,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,313,708.80. The trade was a 22.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 65,293 shares of company stock worth $13,994,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9%

TTWO opened at $193.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.21 and a 200 day moving average of $236.92.

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About Take-Two Interactive Software

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Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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