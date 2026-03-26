Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Acquires $249,946.58 in Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le acquired 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,946.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,856.58. This trade represents a 45.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $456,350.67.

On Thursday, March 12th, Phong Le sold 2,034 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $279,166.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Phong Le bought 12 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.99 per share, with a total value of $1,199.88.

Strategy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $139.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.55. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.03.

Strategy News Summary

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS.

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company unveiled very large capital?raising programs (common stock + perpetual preferreds) intended to fund aggressive Bitcoin accumulation — this preserves optionality to scale the treasury and is being read as constructive for MSTR’s bitcoin exposure. Read More.

Company unveiled very large capital?raising programs (common stock + perpetual preferreds) intended to fund aggressive Bitcoin accumulation — this preserves optionality to scale the treasury and is being read as constructive for MSTR’s bitcoin exposure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO insider purchase (Phong Le bought shares) signals management confidence and can be sentimentally supportive for the stock. Read More.

CEO insider purchase (Phong Le bought shares) signals management confidence and can be sentimentally supportive for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Macro/crypto backdrop: some analysts (e.g., Bernstein coverage) argue bitcoin may have bottomed and maintain very bullish targets — a rising BTC outlook improves the expected payoff of Strategy’s treasury approach. Read More.

Macro/crypto backdrop: some analysts (e.g., Bernstein coverage) argue bitcoin may have bottomed and maintain very bullish targets — a rising BTC outlook improves the expected payoff of Strategy’s treasury approach. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships with regulated crypto firms (Anchorage Digital) and investor analyses (NYDIG breakdown of STRC mechanics) help legitimize capital structures Strategy is using to finance bitcoin buys. Read More.

Partnerships with regulated crypto firms (Anchorage Digital) and investor analyses (NYDIG breakdown of STRC mechanics) help legitimize capital structures Strategy is using to finance bitcoin buys. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company continues to add bitcoin (recent ~$76M / ~1,031 BTC buy); accumulation continues but recent purchases were smaller than prior large weekly buys — keeps the exposure active but pace varies. Read More.

Company continues to add bitcoin (recent ~$76M / ~1,031 BTC buy); accumulation continues but recent purchases were smaller than prior large weekly buys — keeps the exposure active but pace varies. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dilution risk: the announced tens?of?billions in ATM/preferred capacity creates clear downside for common shareholders if issuance occurs — that concern is driving some selling and headline volatility. Read More.

Dilution risk: the announced tens?of?billions in ATM/preferred capacity creates clear downside for common shareholders if issuance occurs — that concern is driving some selling and headline volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Public criticism and concentration risk: high?profile critics warn the approach centralizes bitcoin holdings and raises governance/strategy questions (this can weigh on sentiment if the debate intensifies). Read More.

Public criticism and concentration risk: high?profile critics warn the approach centralizes bitcoin holdings and raises governance/strategy questions (this can weigh on sentiment if the debate intensifies). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and unrealized losses amplify downside — multiple outlets note large unrealized crypto losses and a steep YTD share decline, meaning MSTR remains highly sensitive to BTC moves. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $268.00 price target on Strategy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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