Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Acquires $60,100.00 in Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III bought 10,000 shares of Universal Security Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 660,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,642.39. This represents a 1.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

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