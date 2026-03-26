General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $376.2632.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GD

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total transaction of $3,603,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,176.25. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total transaction of $11,655,934.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 766,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,394,759.13. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,260 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,971. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 620.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 650.0% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $352.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $369.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

Key General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.