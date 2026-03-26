General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $376.2632.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 29th.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 620.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 650.0% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $352.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $369.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.19.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.
Key General Dynamics News
Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Electric Boat awarded a large Navy contract modification (Columbia?class submarine work) worth $15.38 billion — this materially boosts backlog and revenue visibility for GD’s submarine business and supports cash flow and guidance. General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Secures $15.38 Billion Navy Contract Modification
- Positive Sentiment: The Pentagon said it will ramp up war supplies via framework agreements with major defense contractors — a signal of sustained procurement demand that should benefit prime contractors like GD through higher order flow and potential capacity expansions. Pentagon says it will ramp up war supplies with defense companies
- Positive Sentiment: GD Land Systems partnered with Epirus and Kodiak AI to unveil the Leonidas Autonomous Ground Vehicle (AGV) — an autonomous counter?UAS platform that showcases GD’s integration capabilities and positions it for further homeland?security and force?protection contracts. Epirus, General Dynamics Land Systems and Kodiak AI Unveil New Autonomous HPM System for Counter-UAS
- Positive Sentiment: GD appears on lists of top aerospace & defense picks by prominent investors/billionaires, which can support investor demand and positive narrative around the name. 5 Best Aerospace and Defense Stocks to Buy According to Billionaires
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation deep?dive notes GD’s large cap scale, diversified segment mix and recent share?price moves — useful context for investors assessing whether current multiples reflect the company’s backlog and guidance. A Look At General Dynamics (GD) Valuation After Recent Share Price Softness And Strong One Year Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Market note tracking GD’s intraday rise (short?term price action) — confirms bullish intraday momentum but adds little new fundamental information. General Dynamics (GD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry news on next?gen logistics ship design winners (NASSCO/VARD) is peripheral to GD but signals continued naval investment across suppliers. NASSCO And Vard Marine Picked For Next Gen Logistics Ship Design Work
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis of the geopolitical environment (e.g., commentary on an Iran plan) notes that defense stocks have been mostly lower since the conflict began, highlighting ongoing sector volatility that can pressure GD shares despite company?specific positives. What Trump’s 15-Point Iran Plan Means For Defense Stocks
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.
Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.
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