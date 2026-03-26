Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,350 and last traded at GBX 1,383, with a volume of 613191438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,399.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 1,840 to GBX 1,790 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,000 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,111.25.

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Diageo Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Diageo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,633.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,703.63.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,518 per share, with a total value of £6,557.76. Also, insider Nik Jhangiani sold 19,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500, for a total value of £298,065. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,061. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company. With such diversity, we’re able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future.

To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

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