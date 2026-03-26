3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 5486829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TGOPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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3i Group Stock Up 1.2%

About 3i Group

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a London?based international investment manager that specializes in private equity, infrastructure and debt investments. The company deploys capital both from its own balance sheet and through managed funds on behalf of institutional investors, targeting mid?market buyouts, growth capital and core infrastructure assets. Its private equity activity typically focuses on acquiring, developing and exiting businesses through active ownership and operational improvement, while its infrastructure arm invests in long?life assets that generate steady cash flows.

3i manages a portfolio of companies across a range of industry sectors, including business and financial services, industrials, consumer and healthcare, and technology.

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